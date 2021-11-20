Another Portland State fumble set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Barriere to Freddie Roberson that gave the Eagles a 35-21 lead with 4:31 left in the quarter.
Barriere was 26-of-35 passing for 320 yards. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Andrew Boston in the first quarter and hit Chism for a 14-yard score to make it 14-14 early in the second quarter.
Portland State (5-6, 4-4) had a 14-play, 43-yard drive ended when Gianni Smith missed a 28-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play of the first half and the Vikings failed to convert on three fourth downs in the second half.
Alexander completed 34 of 52 for 338 yards and two touchdowns for Portland State.
The Eagles, No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll, are expected to earn an at-large berth into the FCS playoffs.
