Barron, Weber St. defense suffocate Utah St. 35-7

LOGAN, Utah — Bronson Barron threw a pair of touchdowns — both to Ty MacPherson — and FCS-level Weber State walloped FBS-member Utah State 35-7 on Saturday.
Desmond Wilson’s 33-yard pick-6 gave Weber State (2-0) a 28-7 lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats took a 21-7 advantage on the prior drive when Barron threw a 9-yard touchdown to MacPherson completing an 18-play, 86-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes.
The Aggies only score and lead came after Terrell Vaughn’s 100-yard kickoff return following a Weber State field near the end of the first. Weber State took the lead for the remainder when Josh Davis scored on a 17-yard touchdown run.
