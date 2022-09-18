Barron's 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14

OGDEN, Utah — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night to remain undefeated.
Barron had three of his four TD passes in the first quarter, two to MacPherson and one to Sharp, and Weber State went on to lead 24-14 at halftime. MacPherson added a 17-yard touchdown catch and Kyle Thompson made two of his three field goals in the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 37-14.
Utah Tech’s fourth turnover of the game set up Bankston’s 6-yard touchdown run two plays later in the fourth quarter.
Kobe Tracy threw a pair of touchdown passes and was 20-of-47 passing for 225 yards for the Trailblazers (1-2). Joey Hobert had nine receptions for 114 yards that included a 37-yard touchdown catch.
