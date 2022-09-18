Barron's 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14

Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed 25 of 33 passes without an interception. Ty MacPherson made three touchdown catches finished with 140 yards receiving. Jacob Sharp had seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Barron had three of his four TD passes in the first quarter, two to MacPherson and one to Sharp, and Weber State went on to lead 24-14 at halftime. MacPherson added a 17-yard touchdown catch and Kyle Thompson made two of his three field goals in the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 37-14.