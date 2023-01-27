Basile and Virginia Tech host Syracuse

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Syracuse Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the Syracuse Orange after Grant Basile scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 78-75 win against the Duke Blue Devils. The Hokies have gone 9-2 at home. Virginia Tech has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Orange have gone 6-4 against ACC opponents. Syracuse scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Joseph Girard III is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 14.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article