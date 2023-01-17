Basile leads Virginia Tech against No. 10 Virginia after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers after Grant Basile scored 26 points in Virginia Tech’s 82-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Cavaliers are 8-1 on their home court. Virginia is the top team in the ACC shooting 38.5% from downtown, led by Reece Beekman shooting 48.6% from 3-point range.

The Hokies have gone 1-5 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is averaging 11.9 points for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Advertisement

Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hokies. Basile is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article