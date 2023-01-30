Basile leads Virginia Tech against No. 20 Miami after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-8, 3-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-5, 7-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes after Grant Basile scored 25 points in Virginia Tech’s 85-70 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes are 11-0 on their home court. Miami ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.6% from deep, led by Christian Watson shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Hokies are 3-7 in conference matchups. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.1% from downtown. Hunter Cattoor leads the Hokies shooting 43% from 3-point range.

The Hurricanes and Hokies match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12 points. Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Cattoor is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 10.4 points. Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.4 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

