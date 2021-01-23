Wright St. totaled 59 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Marcus Burk had 34 points for the Jaguars (3-6, 2-6). Jaylen Minnett added 12 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 rebounds.
Wright St. defeated IUPUI 95-65 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.