“Coach Penders has done such a good job of establishing a program that will always compete in the Northeast,” said Barnes, the Boston Red Sox closer and one of the stars of UConn’s 2011 squad. “They’ve done a terrific job of not only attracting quality talent but helping guys reach their true potential. When you combine what he’s able to do with the new facilities, UConn is without a doubt the No. 1 choice for Northeast players.”