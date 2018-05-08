- Perspective
The urge to win is in every coach’s DNA. The problems come when universities make gods out of men like Urban Meyer.
The urge to win is in every coach’s DNA. The problems come when universities make gods out of men like Urban Meyer.
Hill, who grew up in Reston and starred at South Lakes, was concerned he wasn't good enough to play for the Blue Devils.
The flawed RPI model makes way for NET, which appears to make better use of advanced metrics, though specifics were lacking.
Jim Calhoun has officially been named the head basketball coach at Division III Saint Joseph University in Connecticut
Former NBA all-star guard Kenny Anderson to coach at NAIA program Fisk University
Iowa sophomore Luka Garza has surgery to remove a benign cyst in his abdomen and is out indefinitely
Williamson's listed weight would have made him the second-heaviest player in the NBA last season, but it isn't keeping the Internet sensation from displaying his jaw-dropping ability to fly.
Assistant coach Jamill Jones reportedly turned himself into the NYPD, which claimed he was involved in the death of a Florida man in town for his stepsister's wedding.
Rules changes allow undrafted players to retain eligibility and top prospects to deal with approved agents.
Discussions have been ongoing between the league and the Players Association for months about lowering the age limit back to 18.
A federal grand jury requested records regarding an unnamed former player, assistant coach Bino Ranson and a former recruit. The university said it has cooperated and found no evidence of NCAA violations.
Virginia has won seven of the past eight in the series against the Terrapins, who left the ACC in 2014 to join the Big Ten.
It's up there with the worst championship-round plays of all time.
Govan's return is good news for the Hoyas, who are short on veterans next season.
The 6-foot-7 shooter was seeking an easy decision whether to return for his junior year. His strong showing before NBA teams made it tougher, with less than two weeks to decide.
The temporary revision could become permanent, which would open the possibility of holding championship events in Las Vegas.
Skechers claims that it has been unable to “effectively compete for players’ footwear choices while they are amateurs” because of the illicit payments Adidas's allegedly steered to recruits.
Even the Condoleezza Rice panel didn’t wrestle with the idea of redistributing the revenue to the athletes who bring it in.
|Team
|W
|L
|Catamounts
|27
|8
|Retrievers
|25
|11
|Hawks
|19
|14
|Great Danes
|22
|10
|Seawolves
|13
|19
|River Hawks
|12
|18
|Wildcats
|10
|21
|Black Bears
|6
|26
|Bearcats
|11
|20
|Team
|W
|L
|Cavaliers
|31
|3
|Blue Devils
|29
|8
|Tigers
|25
|10
|Tar Heels
|26
|11
|Hurricanes
|22
|10
|Wolfpack
|21
|12
|Hokies
|21
|12
|Seminoles
|23
|12
|Cardinals
|22
|14
|Orange
|23
|14
|Fighting Irish
|21
|15
|Eagles
|19
|16
|Yellow Jackets
|13
|19
|Demon Deacons
|11
|20
|Panthers
|8
|24
|1
|Trae Young, Okla
|27.38
|2
|Kendrick Nunn, Oak
|25.90
|3
|Tiwian Kendley, MorgSt
|25.73
|4
|Jordan Howard, CenArk
|25.14
|5
|Chris Clemons, Camp
|24.90
|1
|Devontae Cacok, UNCW
|13.47
|2
|Jemerrio Jones, NMSt
|13.24
|3
|Rokas Gustys, Hof
|12.00
|4
|Angel Delgado, SetonH
|11.82
|5
|Alize Johnson, MoStU
|11.64
|1
|Trae Young, Okla
|8.72
|2
|Emmett Naar, StMry
|7.89
|3
|Jordan McLaughlin, USC
|7.81
|4
|Austin Luke, Belmnt
|7.45
|5
|Markell Johnson, NCSU
|7.31