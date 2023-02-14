Bass' 25 help Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 77-74

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Reggie Bass’ 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws in the final minute, helped Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 77-74 on Tuesday night.
The Falcons (10-16, 4-9) were led by Kaden Metheny, who recorded 19 points. Rashaun Agee added 11 points and two steals for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Falcons’ sixth straight.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.