Bass' 25 help Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 77-74

Bass had six rebounds and seven assists for the Chippewas (10-16, 5-8 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and six assists. Max Majerle was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.