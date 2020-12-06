Twelve Hilltoppers scored.
Kam’ron Cunningham had 23 points — 20 after halftime — for the Delta Devils (0-5). Devin Gordon added 21 points. Caleb Hunter had a season-high 15 points. MVSU has lost 11 of its last 12 games going back to last season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.