Radshad Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-17, 2-15), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Tevin Brewer added six assists. Dimon Carrigan tied a career high with six blocks.
The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Western Kentucky defeated Florida International 91-58 on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.