After Western Kentucky outscored UTSA 38-25 in the first half, both teams scored 42 in the second as Western Kentucky clinched the 13-point victory. The Roadrunners’ 25 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Keaton Wallace had 30 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners (15-11). Jhivvan Jackson added six assists.
