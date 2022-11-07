Batcho, No. 25 Texas Tech overpower Northwestern State 73-49

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech rolled to a 73-49 victory against Northwestern State in the season opener for both teams Monday.

Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who rolled to the victory by breaking it open in the early moments of the second half. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which connected on 24 of 46 shots from the floor.