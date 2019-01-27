SANTA CLARA, Calif. — James Batemon hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, freshman Dameane Douglas had his third double-double of the season, and Loyola Marymount rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Santa Clara 69-61 Saturday night.

Douglas scored 20 points, tied his career-high with 10 rebounds and had a season-best six assists. Mattias Markusson had 13 points and Eli Scott scored all of his nine points in the second half for Loyola Marymount (15-6, 3-4 West Coast Conference).

Scott scored five points and Douglas had two dunks in a 15-second span during an 11-1 run that trimmed LMU’s deficit to 42-41 with 14:39 to play. After Santa Clara’s Josip Vrankic answered with a 3-point play, the Lions hit four 3-pointers as the scored 18 of the next 20 points to take a 12-point lead with five minutes left and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Trey Wertz had 13 points and Josh Martin scored 11 with 11 rebounds for Santa Clara (11-11, 3-5). The Broncos, who led 22-8 with nine minutes left in the first half, made 7 of 26 (27 percent) from the field after halftime.

LMU, which missed 13 of its first 15 shots, shot 59 percent (13 of 22) from the field in the second half.

