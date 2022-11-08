Bates' 25 lead Butler over New Orleans 89-53

INDIANAPOLIS — Manny Bates’ 25 points helped Butler defeat New Orleans 89-53 in the season opener on Monday night.
Jordan Johnson led the Privateers in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Tyson Jackson added 14 points for New Orleans. In addition, Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Butler led New Orleans 46-21 at the half, with Bates (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Butler outscored New Orleans in the second half by 11 points, with Bates scoring a team-high 12 points after intermission.
