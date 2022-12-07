Bates and Eastern Michigan host Illinois State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (3-6, 1-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -6.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Emoni Bates scored 29 points in Eastern Michigan’s 101-73 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Redbirds have gone 1-2 in home games. Illinois State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Eastern Michigan averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kasubke averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Kendall Lewis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.6 points for Illinois State.

Bates is averaging 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.4 points for Eastern Michigan.

