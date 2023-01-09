Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan after 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-11, 1-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-11, 0-2 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Emoni Bates scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan’s 62-56 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Broncos have gone 3-2 at home. Western Michigan has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 79.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Broncos and Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

