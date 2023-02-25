Bates scores 24, Eastern Michigan defeats Ball State 75-68

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Emoni Bates finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds to power Eastern Michigan to a 75-68 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Tyson Acuff made 8 of 12 shots and scored 20 for the Eagles (8-21, 5-11 Mid-American Conference). Colin Golson Jr. scored 12 on 4-of-4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.