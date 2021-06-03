Kevin Kopps of No. 1 overall seed Arkansas has established himself as one of the best college relievers of all time. The SEC pitcher of the year on Thursday became the first reliever to be named Collegiate Baseball national player of the year in the 34 years the publication has given the award. The sixth-year senior is 10-0 with 10 saves in a team-high 66 1/3 innings — an amazing number for a closer — and his 0.81 ERA leads the nation. He has 105 strikeouts against just 15 walks.