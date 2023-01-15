Battin scores 18, Cal Baptist beats Grand Canyon 79-74

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Riley Battin’s 18 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Grand Canyon 79-74 on Saturday.
Gabe McGlothan led the Antelopes (12-6, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison added 17 points for Grand Canyon. In addition, Chance McMillian had 13 points.
NEXT UP
Cal Baptist plays Tarleton State at home on Saturday, and Grand Canyon hosts Utah Tech on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.