Battle and Montana State host Southern Utah

Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-3)
The Bobcats are 2-2 in road games. Montana State is third in the Big Sky giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is shooting 40.6% and averaging 21.5 points for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Healy is averaging 7.0 points for Southern Utah.
Jed Miller is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging five points. Battle is averaging 17.1 points for Montana State.
