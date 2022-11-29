Battle and Montana State host Southern Utah

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-3) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Raequan Battle scored 24 points in Montana State’s 72-71 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Thunderbirds have gone 3-0 in home games. Southern Utah averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Drake Allen with 3.4.

The Bobcats are 2-2 in road games. Montana State is third in the Big Sky giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is shooting 40.6% and averaging 21.5 points for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Healy is averaging 7.0 points for Southern Utah.

Jed Miller is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging five points. Battle is averaging 17.1 points for Montana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

