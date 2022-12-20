Battle and UNC Asheville host No. 10 Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks after Jamon Battle scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 74-73 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. The Razorbacks are 6-0 on their home court. Arkansas is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in road games. UNC Asheville ranks third in the Big South with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Black is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Pember is averaging 19.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article