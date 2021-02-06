The Hornets forced a season-high 23 turnovers.
Alabama State totaled 36 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Joshuwan Johnson had 17 points for the Golden Lions (3-15, 2-7), who have now lost seven straight games. Jalen Lynn added 14 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Hornets leveled the season series against the Golden Lions with the win. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Alabama State 91-82 on Jan. 9.
