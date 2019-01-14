Syracuse players celebrate as time expires during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Syracuse won 95-91. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

DURHAM, N.C. — Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night.

With swingman Cameron Reddish out with an illness and point guard Tre Jones suffering a shoulder injury roughly 5½ minutes in, Duke was down two starters and was a completely different team — and the Orange took full advantage.

Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Zion Williamson had a career-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, and his free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 85 for Duke (14-2, 3-1), but he missed a second go-ahead foul shot.

PITTSBURGH 75, No. 11 FLORIDA STATE 62

PITTSBURGH — Trey McGowens had 30 points and seven rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 16 and Pittsburgh pulled away late for a win over Florida State.

McGowens, a freshman guard, attacked the bigger, deeper Seminoles relentlessly to help the Panthers (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a 13-game losing streak against ranked teams. Pitt’s previous victory over a team in the AP Top 25 came against Florida State on Feb. 18, 2017.

Last Tuesday, McGowens set a school record by pouring in 33 points in a victory over Louisville. He threatened the mark just six days later thanks in large part to going 18 of 19 from the line. Johnson overcame seven turnovers to score seven points down the stretch, including a driving layup with 2:43 remaining that helped restore Pitt’s advantage to 65-55 after Florida State cut a 10-point deficit in half.

Trent Forrest scored 19 points for the Seminoles (13-4, 1-3),

NEBRASKA 66, No. 25 INDIANA 51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Glynn Watson Jr. scored 15 points, Isaac Copeland added 14 and James Palmer Jr. to help Nebraska upset Indiana.

The Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have won two straight overall and three straight in the series. They never trailed.

Romeo Langford had 18 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 17 on a miserable shooting night for the Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3), who have lost three in a row. Indiana’s 10-game home winning streak also ended.

And the Cornhuskers never really gave Indiana a chance after scoring the first nine points.

