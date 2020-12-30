Josh Colon had 14 points for the Rams (0-1). Joel Soriano added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Fordham entered as one of six teams that hadn’t played a game in the 2020-21 season (not including Ivy and Patriot League schools) because of COVID-19 delays.
