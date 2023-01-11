Battle leads Minnesota against Ohio State after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-8, 0-4 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Jamison Battle scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes are 7-1 in home games. Ohio State is third in the Big Ten with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 8.1.

The Golden Gophers are 0-4 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 14.3 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 6.4.

The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Dawson Garcia is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

