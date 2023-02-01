Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten)Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -14; over/under is 125BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jamison Battle scored 20 points in Minnesota's 81-61 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.The Scarlet Knights are 12-2 on their home court. Rutgers averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.The Golden Gophers have gone 1-9 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.The Scarlet Knights and Golden Gophers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.4 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for Rutgers.Dawson Garcia is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.