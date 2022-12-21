Battle leads UNC Asheville against No. 10 Arkansas after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -21; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks after Jamon Battle scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 74-73 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Razorbacks are 6-0 on their home court. Arkansas is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on the road. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South scoring 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Battle averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Drew Pember is scoring 19.7 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

