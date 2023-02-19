Battle scores 19 as Montana State defeats Montana 72-68

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Raequan Battle’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Montana 72-68 on Saturday night.
Josh Bannan finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7). Aanen Moody added 21 points and six rebounds for Montana. In addition, Josh Vazquez finished with 13 points. The loss ended a five-game win streak for the Grizzlies.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Montana State hosts Sacramento State and Montana hosts Portland State.
