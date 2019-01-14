Duke’s RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, rear, reach for a rebound with Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett (11) and Frank Howard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

DURHAM, N.C. — Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night.

Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Syracuse held Duke to 2-of-8 shooting in overtime and to just 21 percent shooting from 3-point range while earning its second victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in three years.

Battle’s jumper about a minute into OT gave Syracuse the lead for good at 89-88. Duke followed that with four consecutive empty possessions — three missed 3s and a turnover that Howard turned into an easy layup.

RJ Barrett’s 3 pulled the Blue Devils to 93-91, but Chukwu countered with a dunk from Howard to make it a five-point game.

Zion Williamson had a career-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, and his free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 85 for Duke (14-2, 3-1), but he missed a second go-ahead foul shot. Brissett grabbed the rebound for Syracuse, but Battle’s 3-pointer before the buzzer bounced off the back iron.

Barrett finished with 23 points on 8-of-30 shooting, and added 16 rebounds and nine assists.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange looked nothing like the group that shot a season-worst 31.6 percent in a home loss to Georgia Tech two nights earlier. Their zone defense routinely had Duke settling for 3-pointers — the Blue Devils shot 43 of them, making only nine.

Duke: The night took an ominous turn for the Blue Devils when starting point guard Tre Jones suffered a right shoulder injury before the first TV timeout. Jones’ injury has the potential to be catastrophic for Duke, with Jones tops in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio while also serving as an elite on-the-ball defender on a team that ranks third in Division I in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency rankings.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Duke: Plays host to No. 4 Virginia on Saturday.

