Davion Warren, Hampton’s hero from Saturday, had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (5-8, 4-4). Chris Shelton added 15 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Warren scored 20 of his career-high 32 in the second half as Hampton defeated UNC-Asheville 73-71 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.