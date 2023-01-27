Battle's 19 lead Montana State past Portland State 75-66

PORTLAND, Ore. — Raequan Battle scored 19 points as Montana State beat Portland State 75-66 on Thursday.
The Vikings (9-12, 3-5) were led in scoring by Cameron Parker, who finished with 23 points and four assists. Hunter Woods added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Portland State. In addition, Bobby Harvey had nine points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Montana State visits Sacramento State and Portland State hosts Montana.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.