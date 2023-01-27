Battle's 19 lead Montana State past Portland State 75-66

Battle shot 6 for 15 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky Conference). Caleb Fuller scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Great Osobor was 6 of 11 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.