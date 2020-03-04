Tyrn Flowers led Long Island (15-17) with 21 points and nine rebounds, Clark scored 19 and Jermaine Jackson Jr. 10.
Williams scored 21 on 8-of-11 shooting with 12 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (11-19), Xzavier Malone-Key scored 14, Devon Dunn 11 and Jahlil Jenkins 10.
___
