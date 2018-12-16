SAN JOSE, Calif. — Noah Baumann made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead San Jose State to a 79-74 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

San Jose State (3-6) has won two straight since snapping a six-game skid. Northern Arizona (2-6) has lost five in a row.

The game was tied at 69-all with two minutes left. Oumar Barry’s layup and a free throw from Michael Steadman gave the Spartans a 72-69 advantage with 55 seconds remaining. Jonathan Andre missed a 3, Baumann grabbed the rebound and then added two free throws and the Spartans had a five-point lead with 37 seconds to go.

Barry had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Steadman chipped in with 10 points. Brae Ivey added 16 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the line but was just 1 of 7 from the field.

Andre scored 21 points, Luke Avdalovic had 20 and Davon Bolton 15 for Northern Arizona.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.