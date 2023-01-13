Baumann's 19 lead Grand Canyon over UT Arlington 80-48

Baumann shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (12-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison added 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Chance McMillian recorded 14 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).