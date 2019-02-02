PROVO, Utah — Gavin Baxter had career highs with 25 points and 10 rebounds to help BYU rout Loyola Marymount 67-49 on Saturday night.

LMU had a 26-23 halftime lead. It was tied at 30 early in the second half before BYU’s 25-5 run made it 55-35 with about eight minutes to go.

BYU (14-10, 6-3 West Coast Conference) has won two of four but that includes double-digit losses to San Francisco and No. 4 Gonzaga. The Cougars are 14-3 against LMU (16-7, 4-5) since joining the WCC and have won the last seven at home against the Lions.

Baxter scored 17 points in the second half, finished 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Nick Emery added 14 of his 17 points in the second half and made all five of his 3-point shots for BYU. The pair made all seven of the Cougars’ 3-pointers and all eight of their free throws.

Dameane Douglas scored 10 points to lead LMU.

