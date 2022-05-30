Baylor baseball coach Rodriguez resigns after 7th season

Placeholder while article actions load

The Bears were 26-28 this year, ending with an 11-1 loss to Oklahoma State last week. Rodriguez was 197-146 overall in his seven seasons.

WACO, Texas — Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez resigned Monday, four days after the Bears were eliminated from the Big 12 Conference tournament and finished with a losing record.

“While a decision of this magnitude is never easy, I am at peace with it,” Rodriguez said. “Seven years is a long time at one place, and now it is time for a new voice to lead the Baylor baseball program. I will forever be grateful to the outstanding young men who have played for me.”