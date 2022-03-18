The Bears are 14-4 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 76.8 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are 15-5 in ACC play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Akinjo is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Caleb Love is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

