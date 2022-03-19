The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 14-4. Baylor averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by James Akinjo with 5.8.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-5. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

