The Spartans are 12-2 against MEAC teams. Norfolk State ranks eighth in college basketball with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Dana Tate averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. James Akinjo is shooting 33.3% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Bryant Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Hawkins is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___