Baylor went 27-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bears gave up 64.1 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baylor Bears start the season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Mississippi Valley State went 2-26 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 21 from deep.