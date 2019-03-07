Baylor (19-11, 10-7) vs. No. 13 Kansas (22-8, 11-6)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Baylor. Baylor has won three of its six games against ranked teams this season. Kansas lost 81-68 at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Kansas’ Dedric Lawson has averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds while Devon Dotson has put up 11.6 points. For the Bears, Makai Mason has averaged 14.6 points while Mario Kegler has put up 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

MIGHTY MAKAI: Mason has connected on 35.7 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 65.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has 36 assists on 70 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three contests while Baylor has assists on 46 of 68 field goals (67.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.3 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

