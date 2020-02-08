Baylor, which is No. 1 in the AP Top 25, was slotted in the South Region in Houston with Louisville, Seton Hall and Auburn.

The third-ranked Jayhawks were the No. 2 overall seed and placed in the Midwest Region in Indianapolis with Dayton, Florida State and Michigan State.

No. 2 Gonzaga was the third overall seed and topped a West Region in Los Angeles with West Virginia, Villanova and Oregon.

The East Region, to be played in New York, was topped by No. 4 San Diego State and includes Duke, Maryland and Butler. The Aztecs are the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I.

