Baylor is seeking its four straight win over the Wildcats, which would tie the longest win streak in series history. The Bears also are 3-1 in Manhattan after losing in their first four trips. ... Baylor held Oklahoma to its lowest scoring output (14 points) and lowest total yardage (260) in five years under Lincoln Riley last week. ... The Bears are among six teams nationally to not allow more than 30 points in a game. ... Baylor has forced a turnover in 18 consecutive games. ... Smith ranked third nationally with 7.34 yards per carry and fifth in yards rushing. The Bears’ Jalen Pitre is the only player nationally with at least three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. ... Vaughn is eighth nationally with 1,414 yards from scrimmage to go with 16 total touchdowns. ... Kansas State is outscoring opponents a Big-12 best 98-37 in the fourth quarter. ... The Wildcats are 6-0 when they have a 100-yard rusher this season.