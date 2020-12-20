ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Baylor has 58 assists on 92 field goals (63 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 92.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bears 10th nationally. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff defense has allowed 86.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th).
