FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Butler has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 18-4 when scoring at least 61.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Red Raiders. Baylor has an assist on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) across its past three games while Texas Tech has assists on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY DEFENSE: Baylor has held opposing teams to 59.3 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
