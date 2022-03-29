Carter played professionally for 12 years, most recently in the Polish Basketball League. He also played in the G-League, and overseas in Israel, Latvia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Lithuania, Greece and Portugal.
“It’s always great when we can bring aboard one of our own, and Tweety was a huge part of laying the foundation for this program,” Drew said.
Carter was the first McDonalds All-American in program history and started 89 of his 131 games at Baylor from 2006-10. He averaged 15 points and a Big 12-leading 5.9 assists per game as a senior, when the Bears made it to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2010.
Drew also promoted assistants Alvin Brooks III and John Jakus to associate head coach.
Tang had been a Bears assistant for 19 seasons, the entirety of Drew’s time, before K-State hired him last week. That came after East Regional No. 1 seed Baylor, last season’s national champion, lost in overtime to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tourney.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25