Baylor plays West Virginia after Flagler's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Adam Flagler scored 23 points in Baylor’s 97-95 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-1 at home. West Virginia has a 10-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears have gone 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Advertisement

Flo Thamba is averaging 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article