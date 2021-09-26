The Bulls finally scored their first touchdown on Xavier Weaver’s 3-yard run on fourth down off a reverse midway through the third quarter. USF marched down on the field on each of its next two drives and scored back-to-back touchdowns on short runs by Mangham to cut the deficit to 35-27 with 5:41 remaining. Mangham’s second TD, a 1-yard run on fourth down, capped off a 19-play, 94-yard drive that burned nine minutes off the clock.